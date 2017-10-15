Local Las Vegas Shooting Victim, Tina Frost, Wakes From Coma

Tina Frost, 27, who was shot in the face during the mass shooting in Las Vegas opened her eye and looked around her hospital room on Sunday, according to her family.

Frost has been in a coma since the shooting on Oct. 1.

They also said she taps her feet whenever music is playing and squeezes her loved ones' hands.

She even gave Austin Hughes, her boyfriend, a thumbs up.

When the shooting started, Hughes, 28, picked her up with the help of another concertgoer and ran with her in his arms. They got on a truck and rushed to the hospital.

"He really had one arm around her, trying to keep the blood stopped and trying to hang on to the truck. He supposedly hung on to some other girl's legs as the driver began tearing off, down the road," Hughes’ father told NBC 7. "They're just a great couple and I believe she will be a daughter-in-law of mine someday.”

Doctors are now talking about Frost's next steps to recovery.

She is at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.



