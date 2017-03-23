Ladies Seek Work-Life Balance at San Diego Women's Week

Ladies of all ages and professions gathered at Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo for the fourth day of the San Diego Women's Week on Thursday, with the theme dubbed "Finding Your Life Balance."

The series of events planned from Mar. 20 - 24 was well under way.

Thursday's empowerment session included speakers focusing on topics such as healthy lifestyle choices, first impressions, radiant skin and health tips, according to the San Diego Women's week website.

Dr. Rakhi Khatri, an Internal Medicine Physician, spoke about "The A, B, Zzzz's of Sleep."

"She believes complete physical, mental and emotional health is quintessential to living a full life," stated her web bio for the event.

Melissa Murray, an Image Consultant and style expert, offered practical guidance to high achievers working on strengthening their image, style and confidence, said the website.

Christina Ramsden, a Dermatology Physician Assistant, gave a speech on "Radiant Skin."

“I perform new patient intake, histories and physical exams, order diagnostic tests, formulate effective treatment plans and provide appropriate follow-up care," said Ramsden, on the website. "In every interaction I strive to provide compassionate, patient-centered care.

A Family Medicine Doctor at Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo, Dr. Pany Robinson, offered a talk on the "Top Three Health Tips for Every Age."

Robinson strives to help her patients make informed health care decisions, with as much care as she treats her own family, according to the website.

Another speaker included an Olympic gold medalist, Kaitlin Sandeno, who shared a speech called "Making a Happiness Splash." She explained how she overcame obstacles to achieve her goals, said the website.

The day included stress reduction and meditation sessions, opportunity drawings and giveaways, healthy refreshments, as well as cholesterol, blood pressure and balance screenings.

On Friday the San Diego Women's Week will finish off with the "Inspiration Conference," complete with optimistic, ambitious speakers spreading positive messages.