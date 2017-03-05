The photographs were shared on a secret Facebook page, "Marines United," that had a membership of active-duty and retired male Marines, Navy Corpsman and British Royal Marines. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso reports.

Hundreds of Marines are under investigation for allegedly posting nude pictures of nearly two dozen women on a private group Facebook Page called Marines United.

According to The War Horse, a nonprofit organization run by a Marine Veteran, the women were identified in the photographs that drew 2,500 mostly graphic comments.

Loretta Gabaldon is a Marine Veteran who was stationed in San Diego. She says it is appalling if proven true.

“I think it undermines all of us female veterans who have fought struggled and worked perilously to prove that we belong in the Marine Corps,” Gabaldon says.

The postings began following the assignment of two female Marines in early January to a Marine Infantry Unit at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Gabaldon says she served with many leaders who exemplified the Corp's values of Honor, Courage and Commitment, and this behavior is not consistent with the standards of the Corps.

“It contradicts all of the core values that every Marine lives by,” she tells NBC 7.

NBC 7 contacted San Diego County Marine bases and NCIS and swift response came from the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

While General Robert Neller could not comment specifically on an ongoing investigation, he did say in part in a statement: "I expect every Marine to demonstrate the highest integrity and loyalty to fellow Marines at all times, on duty, off-duty, and online. I expect Marines to give their all to be the best human beings, teammates and Marines possible."

Gabaldon says she wants those responsible to pay the consequences.

“I just hope that the Marine Corps or the DoD actually takes action towards these individuals and makes an example of them so that this behavior does not continue,” she says.

Victims can go to Military OneSource or call 1-800-342-9647 to get help or for more information.