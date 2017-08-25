A visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT.

While tens of thousands of people fled from the path of Hurricane Harvey Friday, a San Diego disaster team is heading in that direction to help save lives.

The Disaster Medical Assistance Team CA-4 (DMAT-CA4), based in San Diego, is preparing to assist in the emergency response to the hurricane. Two Chula Vista personnel have also been deployed to Hurricane Harvey, according to the City of Chula Vista.

DMAT-CA4 is part of the federally coordinated health care system under the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS). Their 48-person team includes nurses, doctors, pharmacy personnel, paramedics and specialists in security, communication and logistics, according to a spokesperson.





"Many of the issues that may result from Hurricane Harvey can already be anticipated: massive flooding will require medical care for thousands of evacuees, and hospitals may be in the flood zone and might require evacuation," said Dr. Jake Jacoby, in a statement.

On Friday, the National Weather Service announced that Harvey had strengthened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Forecasters have labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that poses a "grave risk." The storm could swamp several counties more than 100 miles inland.

"We are honored to be selected to stage for this serious situation, especially if the hurricane stalls when it is over both land and water," added Jacoby.

His team has been deployed to 17 previous disasters. That includes the Northridge Earthquake in 1994, eight missions in response to hurricanes and a super typhoon in Guam, according to a spokesperson for the team.