Counselors at one local college are preparing to help any students who may be affected if the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, or DACA, is rescinded by President Donald Trump Tuesday.

"It’s frustrating," said MiraCosta College counselor Sinar Lomeli.

Lomeli told NBC 7, as of Monday night, educators on campus are continuing to help students per usual until an official announcement from the White House declares a change in the temporary relief program.

She explained she has seen students work extremely hard to pursue an education. Students are allowed to apply for scholarships to pursue higher education.

"Some students take two buses and the Sprinter to get here," said Lomeli. "And then two buses and the Sprinter back, and then they have to go to work."

She added that many are financially supporting their families because they are the only ones that have legal permits to work.

"Some students, they're the only ones left because their family has been deported and they are working really hard to send money back to their parents," she told NBC 7.

MiraCosta College is providing support and referrals for students who will be affected by the potential change.

Lomeli stressed its necessary to help those dealing with the fear and concern over the uncertainty of their future.

"The question we get right now is 'what are we going to do?'" said Lomeli.

If need be, Lomeli said the college will hold "Community forums where we can have legal information on how to move forward."