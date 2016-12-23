On Friday, a group of local business owner passed out food, clothes and sleeping bags the homeless community in downtown San Diego. NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan explains why the sleeping bags were so special. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

The homeless situation in downtown San Diego is a problem that’s impossible to ignore.

On Friday afternoon, a group of local business owners decided to step in and help out.

They set up shop on 15th Street and Island Avenue to give out food and clothing to hundreds of people who live out on the streets.

“We’re trying to give people a quick escape from the daily grind of suffering,” said local entrepreneur Omid Sabet. “They can smile and have a warm, fed stomach for a day.”

The group took it a step further by purchasing unique jackets that can also be used as sleeping bags. The coats are designed by the Empowerment Plan in Detroit, Michigan.

They hit the market back in 2012 and ever since, about 15,000 of them have been distributed in the U.S. and Canada.

“They are made by the homeless for the homeless in Detroit,” Sabet said. “It's kind of cold for San Diego. It's not nationwide cold, but it's something that caught our eye and made us think that we should be doing something.”

The water resistant coat runs for $100.

The group purchased 60 jackets and gave them out Friday through donations and fundraising.

NBC 7 spoke to Amber who lives out on the streets of downtown. She told us she was more than happy to receive one of those jackets.

“I don't have to go try and roommate in someone's tent. I can sleep by myself. The rain and cold is very inconvenient and very stressful," she said.

Rodney Daylamy, owner of Taste and Thirst in downtown said it’s frustrating to see the homeless situation worsen in the heart of San Diego, especially while trying to run a shop in the vicinity.

There may not be an easy solution, but organizers say it’s about showing immediate support.

“Today, it’s all about feeding the homeless and clothing the homeless,” Daylamy said. “We got them their toiletries, toothbrushes, shampoo, blankets-- all this stuff so hopefully they can clean up and go get a job.”

“As long as you can save some money and keep things dry, you're all right,” said Charity, who has been homeless since April. “It's been a beautiful thing, it's wonderful.”

She told NBC 7 that the generosity of strangers means so much more during Christmas season.

“It’s what the seasons is all about,” she added. “Generosity and family.”

Over a dozen business owners and volunteers got together to help out and donate food.