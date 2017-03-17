The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) named Lars Herman, CEO of Herman Construction Group, Inc., as the recipient of California’s Small Business Person of the Year Award on Friday.

Herman Construction is a nationwide company based out of Escondido that has been in operation since 2009, maintaining contracts with the federal government, Department of Defense (DOD) and private sectors.

Herman said the SBA San Diego District Office gave him guidance and support, and helped his company to grow.

“A lot of our work came through set-asides for small businesses,” said Herman in a statement. “It is the SBA and its emphasis on these set-asides that has allowed us to grow into a thriving business.”

Herman is a U.S. Navy veteran and said his concern and compassion is to give back to other veterans, as evidenced in the contracts his company pursues, which often involve renovating hospitals for the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a statement.

Since 1963, the first week of May is celebrated as National Small Business Week. The SBA annually selects one small business owner from each of the 50 states and U.S. territories to receive an award for their success and contributions locally and nationally.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected,” said Herman in a statement. “This award is more about the people who work for the company. We have a great team working on challenging projects and getting them done.

Herman and winners from the other states will be honored at the SBA ceremonies in Washington D.C. on April 30 and May 1. The winner of the prestigious National Small Business Person of the Year will also be announced at that time, according to the SBA.