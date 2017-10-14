San Diego-based craft brewing leader Stone Brewing Co. is leading an effort to help victims impacted by the Northern California wildfires, and other brewers are following suit.

Stone announced Friday it plans to donate a portion of its sales throughout October to Direct Relief, an organization providing emergency help to the California’s Office of Emergency Services, the Napa County Public Health Department and over 40 health centers and clinics in the NorCal region impacted by the deadly wildfires.

In addition to its namesake brand, Stone Brewing Co. also represents 38 craft and specialty beers from California, the U.S. and world. This includes Bear Republic Brewing and Russian River Brewing Company in Sonoma County, both of which have been affected by the fires.

"We have spoken with Richard Norgrove Sr. and Jr. of Bear Republic, and Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo of Russian River and verified that they are personally OK and that their businesses are safe," said Dominic Engels, Stone Brewing CEO, in a press release Friday.

“However, they have many employees, colleagues, friends, family and neighbors who have been dramatically affected in this historically tragic set of Northern California wildfires. We cannot sit idle with such devastation at hand," he added.

To that end, Stone announced these donations for wildfire relief (retroactive to Oct. 1):

For every case of Bear Republic and Russian River beer sold by Stone Distributing Co., the company will donate 25 cents

Stone will further donate 25 cents for every case of Stone Brewing beer sold in Southern California

Stone Brewing will donate 15 cents for every case of Stone beer sold via its wholesale distribution partners throughout the rest of California

Through these efforts, the company believes it will be able to donate more than $50,000 to wildfire relief.

Grateful for Stone's help, Vinnie Cilurzo, the owner of Russian River Brewing Company, said his brewery would also launch fundraising efforts to help the NorCal region.

Other brands distributed by Stone Distributing Co. have also committed to splitting a donation of 25 cents per case as part of this month's mission. This includes:

Avery Brewing Co.

Boochcraft

Kern River Brewing Company

MadeWest Brewing Company

Mason Ale Works

Maui Brewing Co.

Mikkeller Brewing

Modern Times Beer

Oskar Blues Brewery

Smog City Brewing Company

The Bruery

The Lost Abbey

Victory Brewing Company

Wandering Aengus Ciderworks

More breweries may also join as the project unfolds, Stone said.

Stone Brewing plans to open a brewery in Napa, California, this December, so these efforts certainly hit close to home for the company.

In addition to donating to wildfire relief, Stone Brewing Co. is also donating $1 of every pint or growler fill of Stone Delicious IPA to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

According to a list released this past March by the Colorado-based Brewers Association, Stone Brewing Co. is ranked No. 17 among the 50 overall largest production breweries in the United States. San Diego's Ballast Point was No. 13 and Green Flash Brewing Co. was named No. 47.