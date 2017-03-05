Local Baker Competes on Food Network's Cake Wars Champs

A local baker and previous winner of Food Network's Cake Wars will take on other previous winners of the show in an all-star episode airing Monday night.

Escondido baker Linda Caro, owner of Little Hunnys Cakery, battled it out against three other bakers on the Cake Wars Champs episode.

Caro previously appeared on Cake Wars last fall with her assistant, Alicia Becerra. Together, the pair won the grand prize with a Powerpuff Girls-themed cake.

In the first round, dubbed "Batter Up", the baker gets 75 minutes to make a cake which includes one of the challenge flavors picked by the judges.

"The first round is the fastest you've ever made a cake in your life," Caro said. "It's only two people. The baker and their assistant. We were basically rushing the whole time, down to the last second."

Caro said if you make it past the first round, the second is even more challenging.

Contestants are asked to make a tasting cake for the judges. It has to be at least three feet tall and tell a story.

"There are so many things the judges are looking for: great tasting cake, properly baked, and great tasting fillings," Caro said. "For the design, they are looking for clean fondant work, a cake that tells a story and good execution."

The episode will air Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on Food Network.