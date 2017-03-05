Local Baker Competes on Food Network's Cake Wars Champs | NBC 7 San Diego
Local Baker Competes on Food Network's Cake Wars Champs

Escondido baker Linda Caro, owner of Little Hunnys Cakery, battled it out against three other bakers on the Cake Wars Champs episode.

By Samantha Tatro

    Linda Caro
    Linda Caro

    A local baker and previous winner of Food Network's Cake Wars will take on other previous winners of the show in an all-star episode airing Monday night. 

    Caro previously appeared on Cake Wars last fall with her assistant, Alicia Becerra. Together, the pair won the grand prize with a Powerpuff Girls-themed cake. 

    I first met Alicia in 2014 when I ordered custom cookies for my daughter's birthday party. I have ordered cookies for every celebration I have had and every time the cookies get better and better. I noticed the attention to detail and amazing hand painting skills. There was no doubt that I wanted her by my side to compete in Cake Wars. I was so happy when I asked her if she would be my assistant and she said yes! We've had so many great collaborations before and this one is the best yet. There's more to come in the future. I'm excited to see what our future holds. Thanks @aliciasdelicias for being an awesome partner!! I am honored to know you and call you my friend. ❤️�� #amigasporvida #cakewarswinner

    A photo posted by Little Hunnys Cakery (@littlehunnyscakery) on

    In the first round, dubbed "Batter Up", the baker gets 75 minutes to make a cake which includes one of the challenge flavors picked by the judges. 

    "The first round is the fastest you've ever made a cake in your life," Caro said. "It's only two people. The baker and their assistant. We were basically rushing the whole time, down to the last second."

    Caro said if you make it past the first round, the second is even more challenging. 

    Contestants are asked to make a tasting cake for the judges. It has to be at least three feet tall and tell a story. 

    "There are so many things the judges are looking for: great tasting cake, properly baked, and great tasting fillings," Caro said. "For the design, they are looking for clean fondant work, a cake that tells a story and good execution."

    The episode will air Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on Food Network. 

