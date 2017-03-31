A 27-year-old pulled from the water near the Ocean Beach Pier Friday night has died, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Niagara Avenue near the pier, police said.

The man and his girlfriend were walking on the pier when they got into some sort of disagreement with two people. Police said it was not a physical altercation.

At one point, the two people threw the man's stuff over the pier.

The man jumped over the pier to retrieve his belongings and had trouble in the water, police said.

During a search, police said lifeguards located him from above but lost him in the water. They were able to recover his body after locating him a second time.

He was in the water for long period of time and did not survive.

No other information was available.

