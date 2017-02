A rescue effort was underway for two boats in the water in Del Mar Monday evening, North Comm Fire Department confirmed.

The report was made at approximately 6:32 p.m. on N Torrey Pines and Carmel Valley roads.

Fire officials said lifeguards and firefighters were responding to the call.

The two boats were approximately 300 yards offshore.

No other information was available.

Check back later for updates on this breaking news story.