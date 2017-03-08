Lifeguards Consider Breaking Away From Fire Department

The local lifeguard’s union is considering the possibility of breaking away from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

The issue was discussed Wednesday night during a union meeting at the Marina Village.

Union head Sgt. Ed Harris said they are concerned about dispatch changes for all water related 911 calls, which routes them to the fire department instead of directly to the lifeguards who have historically made all water rescues.

“It adds a step that slows down the process getting someone there to help you," explained Harris.

The issue with the new system played out earlier this year at the La Jolla Children's Pool, said Harris.

Lifeguards were called out late to save a woman swept off a cliff.

After the incident happened in January, a city spokeswoman told NBC 7 she is looking into the incident further to find out why lifeguards were not dispatched.

Katie Keach said the change was only meant to impact inland water rescues.

“This change does not apply to 911 calls pertaining to coastal water rescue emergencies, calls pertaining to Mission Bay rescue emergencies, or calls to water emergencies for any other bodies of water. These calls will continue to be routed as per current protocols by SDPD,” Keach said.

Changes to Swift water rescue teams are also a concern for the union. Lifeguard Adam Larkin said he is concerned about water training for firefighters.

“When we're going in, we have to know who our backup is and all lifeguards we work with we all know each other and train and we have each other’s backs," Larkin said, adding, "that’s not to say fire might not have our back."

Lifeguards say this is nothing against the firefighters who they often work with and have great respect for. They said they are just concerned about consistent water training and the possibility they could be moving in on their jobs.

A spokesman for the SDFD Chief said he wasn't available to comment on the issue.

The lifeguard union heads said they presented their grievances to the Mayor’s office Wednesday after they weren't resolved by the fire department.

NBC 7 reached out to a spokesman for the mayor after hours, but have not received a response.