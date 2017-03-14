Lifeguards:911 Call Delay Hampered Rescue of Tot in Mission Bay Pond

A new 911 dispatch system has raised concerns with San Diego lifeguards and may have caused confusion on Sunday when a toddler needed rescue near Mission Bay Park.

Sgt. Ed Harris, leader of the lifeguards union and former candidate for San Diego mayor, spoke Tuesday flanked by lifeguards and some members of the community from Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach.

Lifeguards Consider Breaking Away from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

The lifeguard's union says its members are considering the possibility of breaking away from the fire department. NBC7's Omari Fleming joins us with more on the policy changes that lifeguards say may be putting your safety at risk. (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)

It’s the second time in two weeks the union is calling on San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy to address concerns about the new dispatch system.

They say the system is confusing dispatchers and adding to response times.

They point to an incident that happened over the weekend in which a child was rescued from the Model Yacht Pond.

Harris said a 911 call came in and firefighters were initially dispatched. One minute later, he said, another 911 call came and lifeguards were dispatched. Lifeguards arrived within two minutes, before firefighters according to Harris.

NBC 7 has asked Fennessy to talk about Sunday’s incident but he's not available until this afternoon.

Last week, he responded to questions about a discussion among lifeguards possibly breaking away from the fire department and creating its own agency.

“We are going to continue to respond as one department and not let politics get in the way of doing the right thing for the public we are sworn to serve,” he said.

Still, the lifeguard union wants the mayor to respond to the dispatch issue.

“Once we get a response from the mayor, if the mayor upholds our grievance and reverses things and he does not support our position then it will move to city council sometime in April or May,” Harris said.

The union says they want to make sure this issue is addressed as soon as possible as Spring Break is just around the corner and water rescues usually increase during that time.

Harris served for District 2 on the San Diego City Council from April to December 2014 to serve out Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s term after he was elected mayor.

Harris ran for the seat in 2016 but was defeated in the primary.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department includes more than 1300 firefighters, lifeguards, paramedics and civilian personnel with a budget just over $237,000,000, according to the city’s website.