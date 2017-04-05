There are safety concerns over the "substandard" lifeguard dispatcher system at Mission Bay, according to a new report presented to the city council. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has more.

The lifeguard headquarters in Mission Bay is "substandard" and poses safety risks, according to a report presented to the city council Wednesday afternoon.

Outside consultant Citygate Associates conducted a widespread study to see how the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department could improve operations.

San Diego Lifeguards make more rescues every year than any other lifeguard station across the country. However, their dispatch system is outdated, according to the report.

"Right now lifeguard dispatching is done with basically a pen and paper on an old dispatch sheet," San Diego Chief Lifeguard Rick Wurtz said.

Some recommendations include upgrading to a CAD (computer automated dispatch system) which will allow lifeguards to communicate more efficiently with other departments. The CAD would also electronically track data and statistics.

An upgrade to the Lifeguard Headquarters in Mission Bay is also recommended. The building is nearly 60 years old. Plus, it’s small and has no protection, according to the report.

"Normally dispatch centers have a little bit more infrastructure that allows for better protection," Wurtz said.