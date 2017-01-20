Life Sentence for Man in 2008 Lakeside Killing | NBC 7 San Diego
Life Sentence for Man in 2008 Lakeside Killing

Destin Withers, 40, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the Feb. 11, 2008, shooting of Mark "Randy" Vogler outside a tavern in Lakeside

By Monica Garske

    A man convicted of murder in the 2008 shooting death of a man outside a tavern in Lakeside will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

    Destin Lee Withers, 40, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the Feb. 11, 2008, murder of Mark "Randy" Vogler.

    On that day nearly nine years ago, Vogler was shot to death as he walked near a tavern on Woodside Avenue. For many years, his murder case remained unsolved.

    On Aug. 28, 2014, officials reported a major break in the local cold case: Withers and another man, Brian Baldino, now 32 years old, had each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of Vogler.

    Officials with the Sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide Team and other agencies said both men were already in custody on unrelated cases when they were charged with first-degree murder in this case.

    NBC 7 spoke with Withers' attorney, Barton Sheela, Friday who said Withers had no statement at this time.

    Baldino is set to appear in court on Feb. 3. 

    Published at 11:24 AM PST on Jan 20, 2017

