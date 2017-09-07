A gas leak has residents in Liberty Station evacuating their homes.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials and San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to 3123 Browning Street just after 10 a.m.

The location is near Rosecrans Street, approximately two blocks from Loma Portal Elementary School and half a mile from Point Loma High School.

Six homes were evacuated. Other residents were advised to shelter in place.

The elementary school was notified of the gas leak, officials said.



