A gas leak has residents in Liberty Station evacuating their homes.
San Diego Fire-Rescue officials and San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to 3123 Browning Street just after 10 a.m.
The location is near Rosecrans Street, approximately two blocks from Loma Portal Elementary School and half a mile from Point Loma High School.
Six homes were evacuated. Other residents were advised to shelter in place.
The elementary school was notified of the gas leak, officials said.
