Leopard Sharks Wash Ashore at Ocean Beach After Rain | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Leopard Sharks Wash Ashore at Ocean Beach After Rain

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN...

      1of
       

      Several dead leopard sharks washed ashore in Ocean Beach after the rain last week.

      An NBC 7 viewer snapped pictures of the sharks at dog beach.

      According to Andrew P. Nosal, Ph.D, a Visiting Assistant Researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the deaths may be related to the water quality but he could not say for sure.

      Nosal said the area where the sharks were found was located near the mouth of the San Diego River. After the recent rainfall, the water quality could have caused the leopard sharks to die and wash ashore.

      He added that this occurs every now and then in several locations across the state.

      Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

      Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

      • Download the App

        Available for IOS and Android
      Connect With Us
      AdChoices