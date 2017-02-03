No Vid of Fatal Collision on MTS Cam: Deputies

Investigators believe a fatal traffic collision that ended in the deaths of three member of one family was die to a red light violation. For now, detectives say they're not sure which vehicle failed to stop.

Lizbeth Soto, 18, Jose Alexander Soto, 12, and Camila Nava, 8, were killed Wednesday in the crash at the corner of Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues.

They were traveling in an Acura that collided head-on with a Dodge Durango. One of the vehicles was impaled on a road sign and several victims were pinned in, a witness told NBC 7.

The driver, 20-year-old Emili Soto, was still hospitalized Friday along with 4-year-old girl Malina. Both were in critical condition.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jorge Dueno said the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

The driver of the Dodge Durango is distraught over the incident, Dueno said.

Both drivers told deputies they had the green light.

A surveillance camera run by the Metropolitan Transit System was not pointed at the area where the collision occurred, Dueno said.

Deputies have gathered witness statements and are looking for any other evidence that may point to what led the crash.

There was no evidence pointing to alcohol or distracted driving as playing a role in the crash, Dueno said, but investigators have not ruled either out.

An online fundraiser has been created for the family to pay funeral and medical expenses.