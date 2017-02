More videos (1 of 9)

San Diego County Sheriff's investigators are looking into a deadly shooting in Lemon Grove, at a home on Edding Drive,

Detectives say two men with handguns broke into the home, just before 2 a.m.

A father and his adult son were inside.

During a struggle, the son was shot several times.

One suspect is dead. Another suspect is at-large.

Investigators believe it may have been a targeted robbery.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.