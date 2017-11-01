Leidos Inc. said it received a prime contract from the Transportation Security Administration that could be worth as much as $17 million over five years.

The deal covers the Leidos Reduced-Size Explosives Detection Systems for aviation security. Work under the deal, announced Oct. 31, will be performed primarily in Vista.

Leidos said more than 600 systems are deployed in 200 small to mid-size U.S. airports. The systems are powerful, rugged, compact and have served TSA for more than a decade.

Leidos will offer management, IT security support and engineering services in support of new, current and legacy equipment in airports, warehouses and testing facilities. The deal includes software work.

Leidos is one of two companies that sprung from the original Science Applications International Corp., or SAIC, a San Diego technology integrator that uprooted its headquarters to Washington, D.C. in 2009.