Leaking Samsung Washer Leads To Roof Leak

A Sabre Springs leaky washer was getting in the way of running their at-home business, and they were stucking going back and forth with Samsung trying to get a reimbursement. After nearly a year of frustration, the family reached out to NBC 7's Consumer Bob and the NBC 7 Responds team for help. (Published 25 minutes ago)

A Sabre Springs man said he had been trying to get the company behind his washing machine to reimburse him after a bad repair job led to water leaking through his garage ceiling.

Ajay Kumar and his wife run a business from home. Recently, Ajay said he feels like he’s been run over by the maker of his washing machine. According to him, less than a year after he purchased a new Samsung washing machine, the appliance wasn’t cleaning clothes properly.

Ajay called Samsung and the company sent out a repair service but unfortunately, Ajay said the repair made things worse.

“My wife noticed that the washer was leaking from the garage,” Ajay said.

Within days after the repair, Ajay said water started flowing from under the washing machine in his upstairs utility room and was leaking through the ceiling, into his garage.

Ajay said Samsung told him to send pictures and they would look into it.

“We will take care of it, that’s what they said,” Ajay said.

Ajay said he didn’t waste time and hired a restoration company to come in and survey the damage.

The restoration company fixed the damaged floor, ceiling and walls but when Ajay sent his receipts to Samsung, he said he couldn’t get Samsung to pay him back. Ajay said he went back and forth over the phone with Samsung for over a year and a half with no results.

“Nobody has the time to spend that much time to call them almost every day, nobody has that time,” Ajay said.

Ajay turned to NBC 7 Responds. Our team contacted Samsung and told them about Ajay’s frustration. Samsung agreed to look over all of the paperwork and within a month, Ajay received a full refund for his washer and the company agreed to pay Ajay back for all of the restoration costs.

“The services like you provide is great for the people, people like us and I'm not the only one, there could be so many other people out there, so you're doing a great job on that one,” Ajay said. “I would not have resolved it, I would have given up.”

In an email, a spokesperson for Samsung sent us this statement, “We are very sorry about the Chhabras’ (Ajay Kumar’s) experience and we have been in contact with them to resolve the issue to their satisfaction. Product quality is a top priority for us, and we strive to deliver the best possible experience for all Samsung customers. We encourage anyone with a product concern to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”