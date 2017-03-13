The leader of a Mexican-based pharmaceutical drug distribution organization was sentenced to jail on Monday for distributing more than $700,000 worth of oxycodone in the United States.

Eduardo Pena, 43, was sentenced to 121 months behind bars.

In his plea agreement, he admitted to selling the drug to clients without a valid medical prescription. He sold oxycodone to at least 92 drug purchasers between July 2013 to Dec. 2015.

Pena admitted that he conspired with Ana Karen Guiterrez-Anaya and Mayra Elizabeth Rangel Morena to help him launder money from selling the drug.

Guiterrez and Rangel both had bank accounts in San Diego and would handle funds for client purchases.

According to Guiterrez's plea agreement, she laundered approximately $261,702 from Jan. 3, 2014 to June 11, 2014.

Rangel admitted to laundering around $463,251 to Pena.

Both women admitted that they intentionally withdrew less than $10,000 at one time to avoid bank reporting requirements.

Guiterrez was sentenced to a 21-month custodial term and Rangel to a 24-month custodial term.