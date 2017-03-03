Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Relieved to Learn of Arrest

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla where they were reacting to news of an arrest in the February 20th threat received at the center.

FBI agents have made an arrest in connection with a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish Community Centers across the county including the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla.

Juan Thomas, 31, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested Friday.

The news was a huge relief to many of the families in La Jolla. The center was evacuated on February 21 when a security guard contacted San Diego Police to report a threat.

The facility is one of dozens of Jewish Community Centers in at least 20 states targeted since the beginning of the year.

Prosecutors say Thomas made at least eight threats to targeting Jewish people and centers in the name of an ex-girlfriend. They say his threats began in a campaign to harass and intimidate the former romantic interest after the relationship ended.

The FBI said Thomas may not be the only one behind the more than 100 threats made to JCC's across the country. They say he appears to be a "copycat."

Michael Cohen, Executive Director of the Lawrence Family JCC, said the center is grateful to learn of the arrest and looks forward to closure in the investigation of all threats.

“While these threats are being investigated, we remain vigilant,” Cohen wrote. “Continue to take numerous security measures and are committed to the security and safety of our community above all else.”

Thomas was expected to appear in a Missouri courtroom Friday afternoon.