Law Enforcement Raid Targets 2 Grantville Marijuana Dispensaries | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Law Enforcement Raid Targets 2 Grantville Marijuana Dispensaries

By Megan Tevrizian and R. Stickney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An early morning raid by San Diego law enforcement officers targeted two marijuana dispensaries in the Grantville neighborhood.

    SDPD Narcotics Lt. Matt Novak said the dispensaries were operating illegally.

    Officers, in conjunction with the San Diego City Attorney’s Office, served search warrants at two locations along Mission Gorge Road around 8 a.m.

    Novak said the raids were not related to the recent law legalizing recreational marijuana.

    The department has been working to close down illegal pot shops within city limits before voters approved Prop 64.

    Four people were detained by officers. Marijuana and cash were seized in the undercover operation, Novak said.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices