An early morning raid by San Diego law enforcement officers targeted two marijuana dispensaries in the Grantville neighborhood.

SDPD Narcotics Lt. Matt Novak said the dispensaries were operating illegally.

Officers, in conjunction with the San Diego City Attorney’s Office, served search warrants at two locations along Mission Gorge Road around 8 a.m.

Novak said the raids were not related to the recent law legalizing recreational marijuana.

The department has been working to close down illegal pot shops within city limits before voters approved Prop 64.

Four people were detained by officers. Marijuana and cash were seized in the undercover operation, Novak said.