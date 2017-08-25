The Larry Himmel Foundation will hold its Second Annual Back-To-School Haircut event Saturday to help children get ready for school.

Children 18 and under will be able to get free haircuts on Saturday, August 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the California Barber and Beauty College at 5315 El Cajon Boulevard. The event is first come, first serve.

Last year’s event saw more than 125 kids get a haircut in a little over two hours.

On top of the free haircut, IHOP is donating breakfast, the Padres have donated tickets and a few members of the SDSU basketball team will be there to visit with the children as they wait.

For more information, go to the foundation page.

The event is hosted by an organization created in honor of longtime San Diego television broadcaster Larry Himmel. Himmel, who died in 2014, was known by so many for his ability to bring memorable stories about San Diego into our homes.





