Large Fire South of Border Sends Smoke Into San Diego County

OLY-SD

San Diegans spending time outside on Thursday may notice the faint smell of fire and haze in the area

By Samantha Tatro

    NBC 7 San Diego
    Smoke seen from the wildfire in Mexico, from Kearny Mesa.

    San Diegans spending time outside on Thursday may notice the smell of fire and haze in the area. 

    Cal Fire says that's the result of a large wildfire burning south of the U.S.-Mexico border, sending a plume of smoke into the air. 

    Much of that smoke is forecast to spread into San Diego. 

    Residents will notice the smell and haze in South San Diego County, but some residents reported smelling smoke as far north as Mission Valley. 

    San Diego has no current fires burning, Cal Fire said. 

    Are you smelling the smoke where you are? Let us know in the comments. 

    If you have photos or videos of the fire, send them to isee@nbcsandiego.com.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

