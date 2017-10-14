MTS Ramps Up Trolley Service for Aztecs Game

San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is ramping up trolley service Saturday for fans attending the San Diego State University Aztecs game.

Large crowds are expected to file into the SDCCU Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. football game against rival Boise State. MTS suggests fans who take the trolley to the game use the mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud, to speed up boarding. The app allows fans to purchase tickets from their smartphones and avoid ticket lines, according to MTS. Multiple tickets can be purchased through the app.

As for service, trains will leave most Green Line stations every 15 minutes throughout the day and MTS will increase service at 4:15 p.m. between SDSU and the stadium, and at 5:15 p.m. between the Old Town Transit Center and the stadium.

Fans can find parking at trolley stations, including:

Hazard Center Station: 1,500 free parking spots (Green Line, Lower Level only; 6 minutes to stadium)

Grossmont Transit Center: 404 free parking spots (Green/Orange Lines; 17 minutes to stadium)

Old Town Transit Center: 412 free parking spots (Green Line; 14 minutes to stadium)

Amaya Drive Station: 236 free parking spots (Green/Orange Line; 19 minutes to stadium)

Fans who are using Compass Cloud can bypass lines after the game through the express lane on the west side of the trolley station ramp.

For more information visit the Compass Cloud webpage.

Enjoy the game!