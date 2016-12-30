Lanes Reopened After 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on State Route 94 | NBC 7 San Diego
Lanes Reopened After 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on State Route 94

By NBC 7 Staff

    Two vehicles rolled over after colliding on State Route 94 briefly blocking lanes, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

    A Honda Odyssey and a Suzuki SUV traveling westbound on SR-94 near College Avenue collided just before 5 p.m., sending both vehicles into a roll and back onto their wheels.

    One person was injured with a laceration to their forehead, according to CHP.

    CHP confirmed that lanes were reopening at around 5:20 p.m. after one of the rolled vehicles was stuck in the slow lane.

    Published 2 hours ago

