Classes were canceled Tuesday at El Capitan High School in Lakeside due to a power outage, a district official confirmed.

At around 8:30 a.m., Grossmont Unified High School District (GUHSD) spokeswoman Catherine Martin said school was canceled and students would be dismissed for the day due to an unplanned power outage.

Martin said students who drove themselves to school were being released; students who rode the bus would be taken to Grossmont High School so parents could pick them up there. All remaining students were being released to the Rodeo Grounds parking lot off Mapleview Street for pickup, Martin said.

According to San Diego Gas & Electric, the outage began just before 7:30 a.m. and impacted some customers in parts of Lakeside’s San Vicente, Foster and Moreno communities – including El Capitan High School. Power was expected to be restored within a few hours.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said power lines were toppled across traffic lanes near the campus, possibly the result of a car hitting a power pole.

The CHP issued a traffic alert for Wildcat Canyon and Willow roads at 9:30 a.m., with Ashwood Street blocked off to traffic between Mapleview Street and Willow Road. The road closure was expected to last at least an hour-and-a-half.

El Capitan High School is located at 10410 Ashwood St. in rural Lakeside. It serves students in grades nine through 12.