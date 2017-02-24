Lakeside Car Fire Victim Identified

A 33-year-old woman from Santee was identified Friday to be the victim of a car fire in Lakeside earlier this week.

On Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., a Lexus was found burning in the 11,000 block of Mast Boulevard in Lakeside.

Andrea Daves was identified to be the victim found inside the car, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

At this time, the cause and manner of death was not released.

NBC 7 spoke to some neighbors Thursday night who said they heard what sounded like gunshots during the fire.

One woman said she was afraid to look outside of her home after hearing the explosions.

SDSO said they are considering this suspicious until a cause of death is determined.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (818)565-5200.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.