An aerial map of Lake Way and the dam inundation area.

After weeks of powerful storms that dumped record-breaking rainfall across the County, Lake Poway is close to overflowing.

Water levels at the lake are nearing the concrete spillway, designed to divert excess water into a canyon below, according to the City of Poway. No citizens are in immediate public danger, the City said.

Water could flow over the spillway - a 100-foot wide span of concrete on the east side of the dam - as early as Tuesday night.

If water flows over the spillway, it will flow into the canyon north of the Lake Poway Dam. The water will flow into the canyon, through parts of the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, under Old Coach Road, along Thomson Creek adjacent to Maderas Golf Course and, ultimately, into Lake Hodges.

Lake Poway hiking trails and the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve will be closed until further notice.

The dam was inspected Tuesday morning and remains structurally sound, city officials said, though staff will continue to monitor the dam.

In the meantime, city crews are working to lower the level of the lake by diverting water to the City's drinking water system.

City officials will use AlertSanDiego to notify the affected residents.

The last time water overflowed from Lake Poway was 1997.