Heat Wave Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend in San Diego

Scorching temperatures lingered Saturday in San Diego as Labor Day weekend got underway.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said an excessive heat warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday in cities like Escondido, El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, Poway and San Marcos, which will experience temperatures between 92 and 104 degrees.

Meanwhile, the NWS said a heat advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday for the cities of San Diego, Vista, Carlsbad and Encinitas. Temperatures will reach highs between 84 and 92 degrees near the beaches and 90 to 102 further inland. The heat advisory also impacts San Diego County Mountains, where temperatures will clock in between 88 and 98 degrees.

The heat wave brings heightened risk of heat-related illness, so the NWS said time spent outdoors should be limited. It’s important to drink plenty of water and wear light clothing.

The NWS said the temperatures will decrease slightly on Sunday, with more clouds and moisture stemming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia.

In her First Alert weather forecast, NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala said there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms beginning Sunday, possibly lasting through Labor Day. San Diego County said Friday that it will provide sandbags at various locations across the county ahead of the forecasted rain. For details on that, click here.

The blistering heat – and the increased fire danger that it brings – has gripped California this week, with temperatures in some cities reaching record highs. Read about the impact on our state, as a whole, here.