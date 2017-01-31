La Jolla Residents Upset Over Jet Noise in their Neighborhood

Residents in La Jolla say the uptick in overhead airplanes must be the result of altered routes in and out of Lindbergh Field, but the FAA says that nothing has changed. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published 4 hours ago)

Some La Jolla residents are trying to rally support for a fight against jet noise in their neighborhoods.

“It feels like an assault from the sky,” said Cameron Volker who lives in La Jolla Shores.

Using a site called Webtrack, Volker said she can follow the flight path of every airplane in and out of Lindbergh Field that flies over her home.

“They basically come over tops of eucalyptus trees and then over our patio,” she said.

Volker has lived in her home for more than 30 years, and added that the planes did not fly overhead in the past.

“Clearly something has changed in La Jolla,” said Matthew Price, who is also bothered by the jet noise he hears from his home near Mount Soledad.

He added that since he is not an aviation expert, he is reluctant to say what has changed. But he said it could be the result of a change in the flight paths or the use of GPS radar rather than ground radar to reroute planes in the most economic and safe fashion.

“We cannot deny at this point there isn't an upsurge of residential complaints about the noise,” he said.

Price and others are trying to rally the La Jolla community to come to a meeting with the Airport Noise Advisory Committee on Feb. 15.

NBC 7 reached out to the FAA regarding the issue and was told that the flight paths have not changed in La Jolla yet, but plans to reroute planes throughout the county will be implemented on March 2.

In a statement to NBC 7, the FAA said: "Throughout the project area, the vast majority of the new routes will have planes flying within historical flight tracks. In other words, they'll be flying within the areas where they are currently flying."

You can watch a video of the new paths here.

A meeting to explain how that will be done is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at the La Calonia Community Center on Valley Avenue in Solana Beach.