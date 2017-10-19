NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard speaks with a man who confronted a prowler lurking on his back porch Tuesday night. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017)

A man arrested in La Jolla after he was tackled while lurking in the victim's back porch pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated trespass with occupied residents and battery.

Timothy Nash, 28, was sentenced to 240 days in custody and three years of probation, according to the City Attorney's office.

He was arrested Sunday night after homeowner Kevin Connelly found Nash in his backyard.

Connelly told NBC 7, he had been watching television with his 10-year-old daughter when his wife came out of the bedroom and told him she thought there was someone in their backyard.

He went outside to check and found Nash hiding on the back porch.

Connely told NBC 7, he managed to tackle Nash and held him down with the help of a neighbor until police arrived at the scene.