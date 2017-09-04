CHAPEL HLL, NC - MAR 12: Basil Twist directs his cast of puppeteers through a rehearsal on the stage at Memorial Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, March 12, 2013, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Twist and his company are preparing for a two-day performance of The Rite of Spring at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in April. (Photo by Landon Nordeman)

The La Jolla Playhouse has announced the complete programming for their acclaimed weekend of immersive theater, dance and music this fall.

The Without Walls Festival (WOW) takes place Oct. 19 to 22 and includes a variety of original works from regional and national artists.

The full line up includes productions by a Tijuana-based dance company, San Diego- and Los Angeles-based artists, UC San Diego MFA candidates and an award-winning puppetry artist in residence at the La Jolla Playhouse.

“Festival Director Meiyin Wang has brought on board even more extraordinary artists from around the globe who will offer WOW audiences a series of intriguing and transformative theatre experiences throughout the four-day Festival,” said Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley in a statement. “Basil Twist has been part of the Playhouse family for years, and it brings me great joy to welcome him back for the 2017 WOW Festival as our Artist-in-Residence.”

Here's a full list of performances and productions:

Shasta Geaux Pop, by New York-based artists Ayesha Jordan and Charlotte Brathwaite (takes place at Logan Heights' Bread & Salt)

4x4 TJ Night, from the Tijuana-based Lux Boreal Dance Company (takes place at Logan Heights' Bread & Salt)

Waking La Llorona, by Optika Moderna/David Israel Reynoso (takes place at Logan Heights' Bread & Salt)

And Then You Wait, by UC San Diego M.F.A. candidates Dylan Key and Lily Padilla (takes place at Logan Heights' Bread & Salt)

OSLO, by San Diego-based artist Max Robert Daily (takes place at Logan Heights' Bread & Salt)

CVRTAIN, by Los Angeles-based artist Yehuda Duenyas (hosted by the Athenaeum Arts Center space inside the venue)

The Quiet Volume, by UK-based artists Ant Hampton and Tim Etchells (taking place at the San Diego Public Library)

Among Us, by Los Angeles-based Dutch director Marike Splint, a walking piece that begins at Horton Plaza Park

Super Night Shot, by the Berlin-based Gob Squad Arts Collective (takes place at the San Diego Public Library)

The performative installation Model Home by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien (takes place at Horton Plaza Park)

FAETOPIA: A Faerie Flash Mob, by award-winning puppetry artist and 2017 Playhouse Artist-in-Residence Basil Twist, presented in partnership with The New Children’s Museum



So Say We All’s Incoming: Sex, Drugs and Copenhagen (takes place at Border X Brewing)

The Quest 3.0 (takes place at The New Children’s Museum)

Sledgehammer Theatre’s Under Construction: An American Masque (takes place at Logan Heights' Bread & Salt)

Trisha Brown Dance Company’s In Plain Site, presented by ArtPower

The festival will also offer several special events, including the WOW Festival Club, a fun, after-hours dance party where audiences and artists can mingle.

Performances range from free to $35. Tickets are now on sale. To purchase or reserve tickets, click here.