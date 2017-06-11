Two La Jolla Playhouse-born productions will compete for theater's highest honor in one of the show's most competitive years on Sunday.
The heartfelt 9-11 musical "Come From Away" and Paul Vogel's play "Indecent", which both premiered at the Playhouse in 2015, received a combined 10 Tony Award nominations.
"Come From Away", with book, music, and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, was one of four nominated for Best Musical in the most competitive year for musicals since the early 80s. The musical received a combined seven nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score.
Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, who directed "Come from Away", was nominated for Best Direction of a Musical. He is currently directing the world premiere of "Escape to Margaritaville" at the Playhouse.
The show was also nominated for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score Written for the Theatre, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (for Jenn Colella).
"Come From Away" had its world premiere at the Playhouse in 2015, where it won six San Diego Critics' Circle Awards. The show then went on to Seattle, DC, Toronto and opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March.
"Indecent", a new play by Paula Vogel, received three Tony Award nominations.
The play, co-produced with the Yale Repertory Theatre, played its world premiere at the Playhouse in 2015.
It later opened for an Off-Broadway run at the Vineyard Theatre and in April, opened at Broadway's Cort Theatre.
The play received nominations for Best Play, Best Direction of a Play and Best Lighting Design of a Play.
"Indecent" marks the La Jolla Playhouse's 28th production to transfer to Broadway.
Both pieces have been nominated for numerous Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominations as well.