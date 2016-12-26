Four shows will make their world premieres at the La Jolla Playhouse in the 2017-2018 season.

One new musical, a play and a play with music join the previously announced world premiere of 'Escape to Margaritaville', a musical based off the music of Jimmy Buffet.

'Escape to Margaritaville', which features a unique blend of original songs in additional to Jimmy Buffet classics, will kick off the 2017-2018 season.

The following month, in July 2017, the new play 'At The Old Place,' written by Rachel Bonds, will premiere. The play follows a woman in her mid 40s who returns to her childhood home as she faces her breaking point.

Christopher Ashley, two-time Tony Award nominee and Playhouse Artistic Director, directs the premiere. Ashley worked on two Playhouse-originated shows: 'Come From Away' and 'Memphis'.

In September, 'Wild Goose Dreams', written by Hansol Jung, will premiere at the Playhouse's Forum Theater. The lyrical play explores an unlikely online romance between a North Korean defector and a lonely South Korean father.

The play is directed by Tony-nominated an Drama Desk Award-winning Leigh Silverman, who worked on 'Violet' and 'Chinglish'.

In the fall, the Untitled Donna Summer Musical comes to La Jolla Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre. The musical dives into the life of the undisputed Queen of Disco, Donna Summer. Look forward to more than 20 of Summer's classic hits and electric dance songs sung on stage.

Des McAnuff, who directed 'Jersey Boys', a musical that originated at the Playhouse, directs the new Donna Summer musical.

