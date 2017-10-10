Legoland Celebrates Halloween at Rady Children’s Hospital

Legoland California Resort brought the Halloween spirit to kids at Rady Children’s Hospital who might not go trick-or-treating this year.

Monday, kids got to see some Halloween characters, the Boo Crew and build a big pumpkin with a master model builder.

"During our Brick-Or-Treat party night, we have out a variety of different entertainers, stilt walkers, and jugglers, we have a master model build that will be building with kids and we brought a little of that entertainment here today," said Resort Spokesperson for Legoland California Resort Jake Gonzales.

Legoland brought pumpkins, ghosts and a little ninja package for the kids to build.

Brick-Or-Treat Party Nights will be hosted every Saturday, so no one misses out on the fun.

"Me being a dad of two girls, two girls [that] have actually been here to Rady Children’s Hospital is always a pleasure and always brings a smile to my face to bring a smile to all these kids’ faces as well," said Gonzales.

The celebration brings smiles and entertains kids for the day by getting into the Halloween spirit and even meet ninja hero Jade form Ninjago, a costumed Lego character, according to Gonzales.