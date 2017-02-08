L’Auberge Del Mar Completes $4 Million Redesign | NBC 7 San Diego
L’Auberge Del Mar Completes $4 Million Redesign

The rooms have been updated with a “coastal chic” decor, with new wall coverings, carpeting and bedding

By Lou Hirsh - SDBJ Staff

    L’Auberge Del Mar
    The property’s 121 guest rooms have been updated with a design by noted Los Angeles interior designer Barclay Butera.

    L’Auberge Del Mar recently completed a $4 million redesign of the luxury hotel’s guest rooms and meeting spaces.

    A statement from the Del Mar resort’s operator, Destination Hotels, said the property’s 121 guest rooms have been updated with a design by noted Los Angeles interior designer Barclay Butera, who also oversaw a redesign at L’Auberge in 2008.

    The rooms have been updated with a “coastal chic” decor, with new wall coverings, carpeting and bedding. There is also new contemporary artwork, cabinets, lighting and wood furnishings, among other elements.

    Operators said refurbished meeting areas are now in coastal blues, soft greens and crisp whites, reflecting the overall hotel design. There are also new light fixtures, carpeting, wall coverings and mirrors.

    The resort also recently partnered with artist and photographer Aaron Chang, who is showcasing his surf and ocean images throughout the property. Operators have also added a live TV feed of the Pacific Ocean, which welcomes guests and anchors the lobby’s front desk area.

    The property is located at 1540 Camino Del Mar.

