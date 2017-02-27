"Koi Krazy" The 30th Annual Koi Show Returns to San Diego

The 30th Annual Koi Show is March 4th and 5th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more on why this show and these fish are unique, NBC 7's Todd Strain visited with some self-proclaimed "Koi Krazy" members of the Koi Club of San Diego.

The 30th Annual Koi Show, the largest of its kind on the West Coast, is March 4th and 5th at Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Scotty Yee, President of Koi Club of San Diego said, “This is almost like the Westminister of Koi,” equating the Koi Show with the famous Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show.

Over 300 Koi will be on display in competitions, ranging in size from 6 inches to 3 feet long.

“You will see Koi that are 36 inches long and are valued up to $50,000,” said Yee.

The show will feature vendors selling Koi art, Koi T-Shirts, Koi fish of all sizes, ponds and equipment, including solar power for koi ponds.

Admission to the 30th Annual Koi Show is free. Hours: 9am to 4pm on Saturday March 4th; 9am to 3pm on Sunday March 5th. Parking at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is $13.00.