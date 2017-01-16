Knott's Berry Farm will offer fire and law personnel free admission as part of its Fire and Law Tribute Days promotion from Nov. 28 to Dec. 16, and from Jan. 9, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2017.

The promotion grants free admission to the fire and law enforcement worker and one guest.

To redeem the offer, the fire or law enforcement member must be present and show a specific fire or law enforcement photo ID card.

Up to six discounted admission tickets may also be purchased at a rate of $27 each during the month of January.

The following professions are eligible for Knott’s “tribute days” offer, with a valid fire or law enforcement ID:

Emergency Medical Technicians

ATF Agents (Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms)

Bailiffs

California Dept. of Forestry

California Highway Patrol Officers

City, County, State and Federal Police (sworn officers and civilian employees/support staff)

City, County, State and Federal Fire (sworn officers and civilian employees/ support staff)

Correctional Officers

County Sheriff Officers

Department of the Youth Authority

District Attorney’s (ID referencing DAs Office – i.e. Paralegal)

FBI Agents

Homeland Security (includes INS Agents, International Border Patrol, Citizenship & Immigration, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secret Service, FEMA and TSA)

Police Explorers

Peace Officers

Probation Officers

Reserve/volunteer Fire/Law employees with valid ID

Sheriffs

U.S. Forest Service Personnel

U.S. Marshals

Wildland Firefighters