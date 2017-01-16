Knott’s Berry Farm is offering free admission to active, full-time fire and law enforcement personnel now through Jan. 31.
The promotion grants free admission to the fire and law enforcement worker and one guest.
To redeem the offer, the fire or law enforcement member must be present and show a specific fire or law enforcement photo ID card.
Up to six discounted admission tickets may also be purchased at a rate of $27 each during the month of January.
The following professions are eligible for Knott’s “tribute days” offer, with a valid fire or law enforcement ID:
- Emergency Medical Technicians
- ATF Agents (Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms)
- Bailiffs
- California Dept. of Forestry
- California Highway Patrol Officers
- City, County, State and Federal Police (sworn officers and civilian employees/support staff)
- City, County, State and Federal Fire (sworn officers and civilian employees/ support staff)
- Correctional Officers
- County Sheriff Officers
- Department of the Youth Authority
- District Attorney’s (ID referencing DAs Office – i.e. Paralegal)
- FBI Agents
- Homeland Security (includes INS Agents, International Border Patrol, Citizenship & Immigration, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secret Service, FEMA and TSA)
- Police Explorers
- Peace Officers
- Probation Officers
- Reserve/volunteer Fire/Law employees with valid ID
- Sheriffs
- U.S. Forest Service Personnel
- U.S. Marshals
- Wildland Firefighters
For a list of related professions that are not eligible for free admission or discounted tickets, click here.
Published 7 minutes ago