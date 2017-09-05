Poway Parent Starts Patrol After Kidnapping Attempt

Parents are planning to keep a closer watch on their children this school year after the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) alerted them of a possible attempted abduction last week.
The incident occurred Thursday afternoon near Painted Rock Elementary School at Martincoit and Rostrata roads, according to the email sent to parents by the district.
A group of men in a van tried to grab two brothers, a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old, as they were walking to a friends house.
The incident has many parents on edge, including Tony Blain who has a fifth grader at the school.
"It’s always had this comfort safety family atmosphere to it and that was broken last week. Severely broken last week," said Blain, speaking of the neighborhood.
He told NBC 7, he is organizing a parent patrol at the school to help keep students safe. He is planning to have parent volunteers purchase red parent patrol t-shirts that have two large eyes and the words "Painted Rock Parent Patrol" written on them.
Blain said he would also like to have volunteers on every street corner around the school for two to three blocks--in the morning and after school--snapping pictures of anyone or anything that looks suspicious.
"Making kids aware of who the good people are, not that they’re just wearing a red shirt, and they're a neighbor and vetted beforehand," said Ed Adams, whose child attended Painted Rock Elementary School. "I think it’s a really good idea."
In addition to the parent patrol, Blain is hoping the community creates a comprehensive approach after meeting with local law enforcement.
"Some of the ideas were safe houses. Some of the ideas were video cameras and signs besides neighborhood watch signs that are there. Something a little more direct, like we're watching you," Blain said.
The parent patrol is not affiliated with the school and would be comprised of parents.
Blain said he hopes to have it up and running by Monday.