San Diego One of 12 Sites Chosen for Kate Hudson's Fabletics Brand

The actress' activewear brand will open 12 new retail stores in 2017, one in San Diego

By Sarah de Crescenzo - SDBJ Staff

    Kate Hudson's Fabletics brand will open 12 new retail stores in 2017, including one in San Diego.

    Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand, which sells activewear, has chosen San Diego as a location in which to open one of its 12 planned new retail stores in 2017.

    Founded in 2013, El Segundo-based Fabletics opened 18 locations starting in the fall of 2015. Twelve additional stores, including one in San Diego, are scheduled to open next year.

    Cities where stores are scheduled to open in the first half of the year are Frisco, Texas; Indianapolis, Ind.; Lexington, Ken.; Schaumburg, Ill.; Boulder, Colo.; and Portland, Oregon.

    In the second half of the year, Fabletics plans to open stores in Scottsdale, Ariz.; Paramus, N.J.; and in California, Cerritos, San Jose, San Francisco and San Diego.

    No information was immediately available about where in San Diego the Fabletics store will be located.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

