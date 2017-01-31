Kaaboo Taps Weezer for 2017 Festival

Say it ain’t so: Weezer are coming to 2017 Kaaboo Del Mar. In the first lineup announcement for the annual festival’s third installment, organizers have named the beloved alt-rock group -- famous for hits like “Buddy Holly,” “Beverly Hills,” “Hash Pipe” and “Undone: The Sweater Song” -- as part of the lineup.

Kaaboo, which takes place at the Del Mar Racetrack & Fairgrounds on Sept. 15-17 this year, has become San Diego’s de facto music festival with its inaugural 2015 fest featuring No Doubt, Snoop Dogg, the Zac Brown Band, and the Killers as headliners; and Aerosmith, Jimmy Buffett, Fall Out Boy and Jack Johnson as the top marquee names in last year’s follow-up.

While mum’s been the word on its 2017 lineup, Kaaboo organizers did announce several changes coming to this year’s festival that we reported on back in November -- including security and safety upgrades, a focus on improving traffic around its Del Mar location, relocating stages to quell packed crowds, adding bars, and even more of those much-loved flushing restrooms. Their goal? Creating the most enjoyable festival experience in the world.

However, we all know that the strength of a music festival depends primarily on its lineup so with the addition of Weezer (who typically make at least one sold-out San Diego tour stop per year), this year's festival is already off to a very promising start. Organizers have said the full lineup will be announced on March 23, so stay tuned to SoundDiego for further news and updates.

For more information and tickets, visit the official Kaaboo Del Mar website here. Three-day passes are onsale now and range from $219 to $2,599. Individual day passes do not appear to be for sale at this time.