Anthony Kiedis, Michael 'Flea' Balzary and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on stage during the Valley Rock Festival on July 22, 2016, in Incheon, South Korea.

The annual Del Mar festival dropped its 2017 lineup on Thursday, and it features some huge names.

Headlining this year's three-day bash will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Muse.

GALLERY: KAABOO Day Three Grand Finale

Also along for the ride are Weezer, Jane's Addiction, David Guetta, Ice Cube, Jason Derulo, Alanis Morissette, Jackson Brown, Andy Grammer, Garbage and dozens of other artists new and old, spanning all genres from rap to EDM to classic rock.

This is the third iteration of the festival, which kicked off in 2015 and has featured iconic music acts like Aerosmith, Snoop Dogg and the Killers the last few years.

This year's festival will take place from Sept. 15-17 and takes place again on the grounds of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and fairgrounds. It's expected to draw over 100,000 people over the weekend.

Early birds were able to get cheaper tickets, but on Thursday, prices swelled to $259 (plus fees) for a three-day pass, with VIP packages available for steeper prices, of course.

Some acts with local ties made it on the bill again this year, including the SD-based reggae rockers of Pepper, as well as the San Diego Music Award-winning dirty-blues duo Little Hurricane and Trouble in the Wind, who won an SDMA themselves on Tuesday and will headline our FREE SoundDiego LIVE event on March 30 at Music Box (get on the list here while you still can).

The full Kaaboo 2017 lineup: