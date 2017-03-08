K Sandwiches Begins to Rebuild After Devastating Fire

A Linda Vista sandwich shop devastated by fire two years ago has begun the process of rebuilding, the owners posted to social media Monday.

The Vietnamese sandwich shop, K Sandwiches, burned down in August 2015.

An oven malfunction was the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the building was a loss.

Owner Jennifer Tran told NBC 7 after the fire that when the family rebuilds the location, it will be better than before.

As of March 6, plans had been approved and construction had begun.

An opening date has not be set yet but the owners said they will post updates on Facebook.