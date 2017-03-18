A jury ruled in favor of the City of San Diego in a civil trial against a San Diego police officer involved in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Closing arguments in the civil trial, which began Tuesday, were made Friday.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Shakina Ortega, widow of 31-year-old Victor Ortega, shot and killed by San Diego Police Officer Jonathan McCarthy in 2012.

His widow had reported to police that Ortega had kicked and punched her in the face. He was shot during a struggle with Officer McCarthy at the couple's Mira Mesa home.

Shakina Ortega sued the city for $3 million, claiming officer McCarthy used excessive force when he shot Ortega.

The shooting took place in an alley and witnesses only heard the struggle but no one saw it.

The District Attorney's office declined to file criminal charges against McCarthy.

"Our clients are very disappointed and they wish Mr.Ortega was still alive," Paul Pfingst, attorney for Ortega's family told NBC 7 Friday.