Jury Reaches Verdict in Hit-and-Run Case in San Ysidro

A man facing felony DUI charges in a crash that badly injured a child was deported 15 times before his arrest. NBC 7’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan speaks with an immigration lawyer who explains how this was possible. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that badly injured a 6-year-old boy in San Ysidro coming home from Disneyland.

Constantino Banda, 38, faces charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and felony hit and run.



Banda had previously been deported 15 times -- the most recent time in January of this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to police, the 6-year-old boy, Lennox Lake, and his family were returning from a trip to Disneyland when Banda collided with their vehicle at Camino De La Plaza and Dairy Mart Road on May 6.

Lennox, strapped in a car seat in the backseat of the car, suffered serious injuries in the crash, including a fractured skull and bleeding from his nose and ears. He has since been released from the hospital and is home recovering.

Police said Banda left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later by Border Patrol officers. He and his passenger were determined to be in the country illegally.

"I just hope the justice system does what it's supposed to do and things are handled properly," said Benjamin, Lennox's father.



Banda illegally entered the U.S. a number of times for more than 10 years and was deported 15 times, CBP said.

Boy Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Crash

On Saturday, after a fun day at Disneyland; Benjamin, his wife, and 6-year-old Lennox, were driving home in San Ysidro. As NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports, their lives changed in an instant. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

NBC 7 spoke to Jacob Sapochnick, an immigration lawyer, who said although that number of deportations is highly unusual, reentry into the U.S. after being deported is common.

"People know exactly where to cross, when to cross, what time to cross, how to do all that," Sapochnick said.

Last year, more than 23,000 people were deported from San Diego.