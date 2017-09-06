Jury Clears SDPD Officer in January 2013 Shooting

What to Know A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred on January 17, 2013, at 10:30 a.m.

Officers surrounded the Villa Del Sol Apartment Complex

Police combed nearby canyons and conducted a door-to-door search

A federal jury found a San Diego police officer acted reasonably when he shot and killed a man in a foot pursuit in the College Area more than four years ago.

Angel Miguel Lopez, 27, of Chula Vista died in the shooting at an apartment building on Reservoir Drive on January 17, 2013.



At around 10:30 a.m., officers were alerted by a parole agent of the whereabouts of two parolees-at-large wanted for outstanding warrants. The agent told officers at least one of the parolees was armed with a handgun and was considered dangerous.

As officers surrounded the building, two men walked out of the apartment. When police approached them, the men ran.

Residents Tense After College Area Suspect Search

On Thursday night, residents of a College Area apartment complex returned to their homes, still nervous from a SWAT search for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting. Nicole Gonzales reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 18, 2013)

Lopez didn't stop and surrender but instead, turned toward the officers and reached into his pockets.

SDPD Officer Kristopher Walb was named in a wrongful death suit in which Lopez's family claimed the officer used excessive force.

Jurors returned a verdict clearing Walb of wrongdoing in the shooting.

1 Dead, Another Arrested in College Area OIS

Police fatally shot a suspect and arrested another in College Area on Thursday afternoon. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013)

“The jury heard all of the evidence and agreed that the officer acted in defense of himself and his fellow officers,” City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in a news release.



Residents may remember the standoff that resulted following the shooting. Homes and businesses east of San Diego State University were affected including Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.