Julianites love sharing their scenic town with visitors when seldom-seen snow falls, but if there is one thing they wish visitors would bring with them, it’s their manners.

Six inches of snow fell in Jullian on New Year’s Day in 2015 and the thousands of people that came to town chasing it caused nightmare traffic and lodging jams. With the possibility of snow in the forecast over Christmas weekend, residents like Gina Pepper are remembering just how awful it was.

“[The snow] is beautiful, it is lovely to play in,” said Pepper. “We want people to have a good time, we love introducing our town but we really would appreciate if 90 percent of them would have some common sense when they come up.”

Pepper says that visitors will park on the shoulders of major highways and streets and let their children frolic in the snow not realizing how dangerous it is. They'll also come dangerously unprepared for the elements.

Despite straightforward laws on the matter, trespassing is surprisingly a bigger problem than most might think.

“[Visitors]will go in, they’ll have lunch and they’ll leave all their garbage.” Pepper added. “They’ll sled in your yard. You’ll come back and you’ll have a snowman in your yard.”

She says that most locals decide to stay home so they can guard their property against trespassers.

Anna Scavo waitresses at a coffee shop in Julian, and she says that trash litters the town’s main strip after a rush of outsiders comes through. She says that sledders will leave their broken sleds and other belongings on private properties.

“We had some people go up to the graveyard before and go sledding,” Scavo said. “Try not to do that.”

Those considering a visit to the snow this weekend should note that businesses will be closed on Sunday for the Christmas Holiday.